2020 has been a unforgiving year on so many levels. We all hope 2021 will be a different year.
Throughout this challenge, Steve Pappas has been committed to keeping The Times Argus publication going, supporting his loyal employees, maintaining a great relationship with his advertisers and trying to keep readers informed about not only national politics, but local politics and sports, which is very important to all of our lives.
I suspect achieving this goal is not without its heartaches and I respect Steve for his dedication, sacrifice and persistence.
There is also no doubt that I disagree with Steve on many levels. And I will continue to do so. Letters to the editor, commentaries and his editorials often drive me crazy.
It is easy to be critical but we should all give thanks for what Steve has accomplished during the pandemic. So many small, local publications have folded during this crisis.
I look forward each day to reading the paper and hope all of the readers in this area support him, his advertisers and The Times Argus, as well.
Thank you, Steve.
Dave Spaulding
Montpelier
