Yesterday, I donated a pint of blood at the Berlin Mall Red Cross blood drive. This past Thursday, I received an automated phone call from the Red Cross, asking me to donate blood as there is a shortage of blood type O positive. I was able to make an appointment for this Saturday, just two days away.
Just so you know, the blood drive at the Berlin Mall plays the baddest blues music I’ve heard in a long time. In fact, with so many bars and restaurants closed, for this past Saturday, the blood drive was about the only thing happening in central Vermont.
I had a great time rocking it on down, resting for about 20 minutes while a pint filled and enjoyed Grandma’s Cookies and apple juice.
So if you’re looking for something to do, try donating blood.
Honestly, the Red Cross could use the help.
Marcia Horne
Barre
