A tribute to co-founding board of directors of Montpelier Foundation member J. Paul Giuliani, 1944-2022.

Our friend and organizational co-founder, J. Paul Giuliani, dedicated his life to sustaining and improving his hometown of Montpelier. In his professional life, Paul provided legal advice and guidance to the elected and appointed officials of Vermont’s municipalities. He was respected throughout the state for helping communities find ways to finance improvements to become more vibrant and livable. For many years, as Montpelier’s city attorney, Paul guided our councils, mayors and managers through various public finance and construction projects, as well as other legal issues to come before this great city. In his free time, Paul served on various local boards and committees, lending his charm, wit and expertise to the furtherance of their varied goals and programs.

