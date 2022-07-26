A tribute to co-founding board of directors of Montpelier Foundation member J. Paul Giuliani, 1944-2022.
Our friend and organizational co-founder, J. Paul Giuliani, dedicated his life to sustaining and improving his hometown of Montpelier. In his professional life, Paul provided legal advice and guidance to the elected and appointed officials of Vermont’s municipalities. He was respected throughout the state for helping communities find ways to finance improvements to become more vibrant and livable. For many years, as Montpelier’s city attorney, Paul guided our councils, mayors and managers through various public finance and construction projects, as well as other legal issues to come before this great city. In his free time, Paul served on various local boards and committees, lending his charm, wit and expertise to the furtherance of their varied goals and programs.
A lifelong Montpelierite, Paul saw the need for an organization dedicated to making his hometown an even better place to live, work and visit. He donated his time, energy and professional expertise to help establish and run the Montpelier Foundation. The mission of the organization is to enhance the community’s ability to make valuable capital investments to improve the quality of life for local residents and visitors. During Paul’s tenure, the organization provided crucial financial support to projects such as the renovation of the Montpelier tennis courts, the construction of the War Memorial, the improvement of the community playground, and the extension of the bike path. The organization is in the planning phase for a capital campaign and is currently working on a plan to honor Paul’s legacy.
Montpelier itself is a better place because of the life and efforts of Paul Giuliani. We are going to miss him dearly.
On behalf of the board of directors of Montpelier Foundation,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.