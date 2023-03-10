I’ve just finished reading about the Barre Town Council denying the Girl Scouts a chance to sell cookies at the polling place, and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. While it seems all of the neighboring communities have been navigating this “slippery slope” successfully for years, for some reason, the Barre City board sees a group of 6- to 12-year-old girls selling cookies as some kind of threat to the political process. I’ve got to admit, I’m flummoxed.
Are Girl Scouts a partisan group? So far this year, my granddaughter’s troop has baked cookies for the homeless shelter and collected donations for the Humane Society; does anyone think these are partisan activities? Cookie booths allow the girls to practice entrepreneurial skills, to have self-confidence in a public setting, and to feel proud of their hard work and strong presence in the community. What’s more, they are learning to be respectful, compassionate, committed young women. Surely, these are all qualities everyone wants to see in the future adult members of our society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.