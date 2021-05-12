Liz Cheney is the only Republican in power who dares to call out Donald Trump's lies. Look what her fellow Republican representatives are doing to her in return; today, they will remove her from her leadership position in the House. The Republicans seem to believe they can win the next election with Donald Trump as their leader despite his miserable performance during the past four years. Is there no merit in telling the truth?
One of Donald Trump's biggest errors was to minimize the importance of the coronavirus. He told us not to worry about it. He failed to develop a national plan to get the vaccine to the people and left this to his successor.
Now, many people have been vaccinated, but not enough to attain herd immunity. Hospitalizations remain high in areas with low vaccination rates. The momentum of vaccine administration is falling and the holdouts are often rural white Republicans. If there are any such people in Vermont, please listen to your doctors. They will tell you the vaccine is amazingly safe and astonishingly effective. If you get the vaccine, you will protect yourself, your family, your community and your nation. If insufficient numbers of us get the vaccine, then the virus will still be around and will have the chance to mutate into a more resistant and dangerous form.
G. Richard Dundas
Bennington
