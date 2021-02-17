As a Republican, I have one question: Can we get to the point now?
It saddens me that for an entire week, while families struggle to put food on their tables at night, or explain why certain people they loved dearly will never be coming home, we had to hear about Donald John Trump. The only focus was on Donald John Trump.
Culpability is gone. It will now happen again, that was proven. With this acquittal, he got just exactly what he wanted.
Nick Searles
Rutland
