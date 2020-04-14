I am concerned about the opinion you and other sources of media are taking on the measures some people are taking and forcing others to take concerning the current situations. You are only focusing on people that support these measures and erasing people like myself who feel they are ridiculous and unnecessary.
If there is one thing about these times that I cannot believe, it is the overreaction to the coronavirus. I cannot believe that there are no protests about the insane and restrictive measures the government is forcing people to follow.
There is no need to close anything. Life should be progressing as normal. People act as if death is the worst thing imaginable. It is preserving a body and saying not to go out and live life. It is our minds that matter, not our bodies. The world has flipped the importance and this needs to stop
Lilly Riddle
Barre
