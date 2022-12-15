I am sure we all have heard the phrase “Once the genie is out of the bottle, you can’t put him back in.”
Too bad the Republican Party didn’t heed what that phrase so strongly puts forth. For, it is the Republican Party that supported Trump’s genie, or perhaps it would be better to say his genie as grifter, and now they can’t get him back in the bottle. All it seems they can do is watch in horror the destruction he has unleashed regarding the electability of Republicans. Or, perhaps, they can continue to acquiesce to his whimsical power fantasies while hoping some of the power pixie dust alights on them.
