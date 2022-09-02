After many years of driving electric cars, I am considering buying one that burns gasoline. I have a few questions first.

I charge my car at home with power from my solar array. My home and all charging stations are available to me 24/7. I understand I would have to take the gas car to a gas station. Do I have to do that several times a year? Is there a solution underway to get my gas at home? Also, I hear some gas stations in Vermont close at 7 p.m. and lock their pumps. This is a joke, right?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.