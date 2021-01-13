Dave Spaulding manages to express his outrage at Publisher Steve Pappas for supporting Mark Zuckerberg's banning Donald Trump from Facebook as though it was a purely political decision designed to repress conservative voices.
In reality where Trump — and evidently Spaulding as well — no longer reside, the president’s words are dangerous, life-threatening lies as we learned last week.
But Spaulding’s commentary conveniently fails to mention why Zuckerberg, and other social media platforms, took such drastic action. Gaslighting America by changing the narrative is what triggered the Trumpian goon squad and got us to the precarious place we are today.
Walt Amses
North Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.