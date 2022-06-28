The idea of a gas tax holiday is gaining traction on the federal and Vermont level. What is needed is rethinking how we use fuel taxes to deal with the impact on consumers, as well as to help address climate change.
Currently, we leave the cost of fuel in the hands of unfriendly cartels that establish prices. They increase them to very high levels, and we pay mightily and scramble to figure out ways of reducing their use. Businesses are built around these measures. Next, the price drops and we go back to buying gas guzzlers and wasting more energy. Energy efficiency and alternative energy companies go bankrupt.
We should take back some control from the cartels. I’m suggesting fuel taxes should vary on the high end and low end of fuel prices.
When the price is high, we should reduce taxes and when the price drops below a certain point, fuel taxes should increase to maintain a base level. Over time, this will help stabilize the cost of fuel to consumers and will generate the funding needed to pay for reducing taxes when prices are high and providing further assistance to lower-income people affected by pricing fluctuations.
There is another important benefit of this proposal. When making capital investments to reduce energy use, cost effectiveness is a key parameter. A big risk in that equation is the volatility of fossil fuel pricing. If a floor price for fossil fuels is established, using taxation, a major risk factor in deciding whether to proceed with these projects is reduced.
Consideration should be given to taking advantage of this opportunity to address this long-term problem.
Norm Etkind
Woodbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.