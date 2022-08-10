Regarding the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passed exclusively by Democrats — only in the most insane world of made-up economics can a bill that promotes the spending of $740 billion be labeled "inflation-reduction." This is absolute economic garbage.
C.S. Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.