Nothing like a disaster to point out weaknesses. Barre City and Barre Town need to call a collaborative climate summit to examine what went very wrong during recent flooding, how they can cooperate to address the issues that made matters worse and how to ameliorate them. Development in the town with impermeable paved surfaces could have contributed to an increase in run-off. Rebuilding in the floodplain without flood barriers could be zoned out. Retrofitting stream culverts in both the communities could be rebuilt for flood flow accommodation.
There is no question flooding will happen again. Let's evaluate the recent event and use it to inform us about how to create a landscape that is more flood-friendly. There is also no question that the topography of the city and town result in an increase of water pouring into the downtown of the city from the hills of the town. This did contribute, but was not the only cause.