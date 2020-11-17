The recent announcement COVID-19-related precautions brings up a range of frustrations and fears, especially as we head into the holidays. This new partial shut-down will deter tourism, impact the finances of small-businesses, and impede interpersonal connections. For many, it means not gathering in-person with loved ones for Thanksgiving, which is just plain hard. I want to be clear, though, it will all be worth it.
Foregoing parties, sports and travel are all a part of our collective sacrifice, ensuring many more of us make it through to enjoy good times later on. When plans are canceled, I hope you hear the inherent love behind those decisions, because that’s what it is. It’s beyond just love for our family, friends and neighbors. Foregoing these events communicates love for strangers, as well.
Thankfully, 12 vaccines are in large-scale efficacy tests, and six have been approved for early or limited use. One of these vaccines has been shown to be over 90% effective. This and other vaccines will still need to undergo further tests, but I am cautiously optimistic.
At this point, I plan on getting the vaccine when it comes out. Even if I got it soon after it came out, I would not be among the first people to receive it. For example, the vaccine I mentioned previously has already gone through early testing with 30,000 volunteers in double-blind experiments, with another 43,000 additional participants currently in testing. I’ll be interested to see further results of this and other potential vaccines but for now, I’m feeling heartened by the progress.
In the meanwhile, I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and that you’re able to connect with your friends and family, if not in person.
Anne Watson
Montpelier
The writer is the mayor of Montpelier.
