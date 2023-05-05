Listening to Vermont Public, I heard Gov. Scott say the Legislature’s bill to impose a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases and requiring more secure gun storage at home is a “further erosion” of our individual rights. But, to me, these moves just seem more like common sense, given our national gun carnage and the high suicide rate here at home in Vermont.
If a slightly disturbed person (and who doesn’t get slightly disturbed now and then?) has a heated argument or painful interaction with a neighbor, boss or spouse, a 72-hour wait to get a gun gives that slightly disturbed person a chance to cool off and calm down. As in, “Maybe shooting so-and-so was a bad idea.” Or, it may give a deeply depressed person an opportunity to have a positive experience and see a little sunshine, or call a hotline and get some help.
And safer gun storage? This seems like a no-brainer. How many times do we read about a little kid who finds a gun in the house and then plays cops-and-robbers with a little brother or sister? These terrible home tragedies wouldn’t happen if the child who has found the gun had not had access to said weapon. Why is storing your gun in a manner that a child can’t get it an erosion of your rights? Do you think the parents in homes where this has happened don’t wish they had taken better care of their guns?
So, come on, governor, wake up and smell the coffee.
