I read with much interest former state representative Matt Krauss's commentary last week suggesting someone in Barre should run as as an independent candidate for Washington County state senator this November.
At first, I thought he was being disingenuous and then concluded he was just being silly. He suggests a number of things that should be done between now and Aug. 4, which is when independent candidates have to file their notice. Rather than suggest the existing, quite active, Republican and Democratic Party committees in Barre meet to find an independent candidate, he names the most prominent Republican in Barre City, former mayor Tom Lauzon, to convene a leadership group to do this. Who is kidding whom here?
Of course, what makes the whole idea ludicrous is the simple fact, as Mr. Krauss knows full well, that last-minute independent candidates don't win election, except in the most extraordinary circumstances, and I challenge him to name the last independent candidate who was elected a state senator from Washington County. Of course, there has been no one.
Rather than give political advice to those of us who are politically active in Barre City and Barre Town, I urge Mr. Krauss to find a candidate who lives in Stowe to file as an independent or better yet, stand for election himself either as an independent candidate now or as a Republican candidate in two years.
And I suggest to the editor that next time he publishes a commentary such as this, it be labeled "humor."
Stephen L. Finner
Barre
