Due to current community challenges as a result of the ongoing coronavirus situation, Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library in Plainfield is canceling our beloved annual Plant and Book Sale, which usually takes place the Friday and Saturday after Memorial Day.
We hope people who usually purchase plants and/or books at our sale will, instead, purchase them from local businesses, who may be struggling during this difficult time. We especially encourage community members to patronize the businesses which have donated to our Plant and Book Sale in the past. Those businesses include: Agway, Amanda's Greenhouse, Cate Farm, the Country Bookshop, East Hill Tree Farm, Friends and Neighbors Farm, Guy's Farm and Yard, Hannaford, Littlewood Farm, Peak Hydroponics, Plainfield Flower Farm, Plainfield Hardware, Price Chopper, Shaw's, Tractor Supply, Walmart and Vermont Rustic Moose.
The Plant and Book Sale would normally be Friends of the Library's largest fundraiser of the year. If community members wish to make a financial contribution even though they cannot attend the sale, they may send checks to Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library, c/o Pat Boyle, P.O. Box 83, Plainfield, VT 05667.
We appreciate your support. Thank you for making our community so special! Stay well, and stay safe. Hope to see you at our Plant and Book Sale next year!
Laura Zeisel
Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library President
