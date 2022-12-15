We would like to publicly thank Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy for his long-standing and passionate support for global lead pollution prevention in low- and middle-income countries.
Today, one-third of the world’s children have a concentration of lead in their blood that the World Health Organization recognizes as causing permanent brain damage and IQ loss. The implications for global public health, economic growth, the environment and societal violence are profound.
Historically, lead exposures were driven primarily by the use of leaded gasoline, lead-based paint and pipes. However, contemporary exposure sources in low- and middle-income countries now include emissions from unsafe recycling of lead-acid batteries, lead-adulterated spices, and contaminated metal and ceramic cookware. Just as we eliminated lead for gasoline, each of these exposure sources has data-driven solutions proven to be cost-effective.
United States leadership in addressing this critical public health issue has never been more critical. Sen. Leahy has acted by appropriating much-needed federal funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development to address lead pollution at the source. For that, we are deeply grateful and thank Sen. Leahy for his bold leadership.
Richard Fuller is president/founder of Pure Earth. He lives in New York City. Adam Muellerweiss is president of the Responsible Battery Coalition. He lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.