Don't want to sound greedy but with all this talk about bonus checks for the people who were working during the pandemic — I was working at the Pittsford Transfer Station — not only was I on the front line, I was also handling people's garbage! Where's my check? OK, I guess I do sound greedy. But can you blame me?
Neil Pappalardo
Benson
(0) comments
