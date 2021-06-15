The family of Tiny Martin, owner of Tiny's Trash and Hauling Service, would like to thank his loyal customers for their support over the last nine years.
It is with immense sadness we write to inform you that our gentle giant, Tiny, passed away suddenly Friday afternoon. Tiny loved his customers, so his family has made the decision to keep the business open regular hours, as we know he would not want to let them down. We feel this is the best way to honor his memory. Again, thank you so much for your continued support through this difficult time.
Sharon Jacobs
Barre
