While I respect Chris Meriam’s letter to the editor “Irony,” I find it sad and quite frankly, just lame! I assume you have met the president on a personal level to come up with these assumptions? To call people out who come out and show support for something they believe in and say it’s sad and insulting, is just ridiculous! I suggest you find happiness in some aspect of your life and not bring other people down for something they believe in!
Jeremy Bevins
Plainfield
