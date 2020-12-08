I wanted to take issue with the commentary by Bob Orleck in your Dec. 4 paper.
There, of course, is free speech but many media outlets are no longer publishing outright lies. I think The Times Argus and its executive editor/publisher might need to look at the policy on this.
He questions the pandemic facts and the election facts – both proven to be true. How long are we going to keep giving airtime to these conspiracy theories? He also picks apart our new marijuana laws – thankfully, his views are the minority in this country. He also makes unverified claims about our abortion laws. If we keep allowing these lies to seep into our news system, I'm afraid it will not have a good end.
Oh, yes, and 'god' also. I'm sorry but do the rest of us really have to read these views: they are unrealistic, untrue and divisive. Although I'm pretty sure that Gov. Scott got a little chuckle out of the mention of his "wicked ways."
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
