Recently, attorneys representing Vermont Legal Aid filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the eviction of homeless people from the hotel voucher program. They cited the constitutionality of throwing people out onto the street without proper notice. A judge ruled against Vermont Legal Aid, thankfully.
Years before COVID was even a thing, there were people living in hotels and motels on vouchers provided by Economic Services or other agencies. Once COVID hit, Vermont became a gaping hole. Here they had an existing voucher program for emergency housing, why not just fund these people instead of actually addressing the problem? COVID was a crutch.
