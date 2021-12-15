I applaud Senator Leahy for calling for the freedom of the longest-serving political prisoner in the United States, 77-year-old Native American, Leonard Peltier, who was accused of killing two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 1975. The FBI was attempting to suppress activities of the American Indian Movement (AIM), a grass-roots group protesting federal treaty rights violations, discrimination and police brutality.
He took the fall in a shockingly unjust trial, the details of which are brilliantly explicated by the renowned author, Peter Matthiessen (1927-2014), in his book "In the Spirit of Crazy Horse" (Penguin Books, Jan. 1, 1992), the publication of which was suppressed for eight years — one of the most protracted and bitterly fought legal battles in U.S. publishing history.
One of the prosecutors in the case wrote to President Biden last summer urging him to grant clemency, admitting they never proved guilt and the trial was unjust. Senator Leahy now joins a chorus that over the 44 years has included Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Coretta Scott King. Mr. Peltier is in poor health and deserves to live out his final seasons a free man.
Duane Natvig
Northfield
