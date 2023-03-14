There’s a fox in the hen house taking away that which we hold dear, the truth. There’s a fox in the hen house laying waste to our democracy. Yes, there’s a fox in the hen house that is allowed to be there by those who profit from such a presence.
And where are we? Some are enraptured by the fox, some are supporters of the fox, some think of themselves as the fox.
