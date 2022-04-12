As a lifetime liberal Democrat, I sometimes tune in to Fox News just to hear the newest pro-Trump propaganda. I'm funny that way.
But tonight, I was entertained by four self-proclaimed conservative commentators railing against violence in America and actor Will Smith. While I don't condone the actions of Mr. Smith, I wondered why these same conservatives defended the actions of white teen Kyle Rittenhouse who killed two anti-white nationalist protesters with an AK-47 he owned illegally. He was acquitted and immediately invited to dinner with Trump and now has plans for a political career. These same conservatives also defend the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol, likening it to a free speech demonstration. They never mention the police officers who were murdered that day by MAGA supporters. That attack was domestic terrorism, in my opinion.
Fox News has no credibility as an objective news channel. They would rather attack a Black Hollywood actor who responded rashly to a dumb joke by a comic, than stand up against the real violence taking over our country. But, in order to do that, they would have to take responsibility. That's not something Trump and his minions can or will do.
Lisa Mancini
Rutland
(2) comments
As opposed to the news you watch that for 4 years pushed the fake Russian dossier and for 2 years denied the presence of the Hunter laptops?
Ah yes, Rittenhouse with his illegal ak 47. I was once told that when you dont knew what you are talking about, keep your mouth shut. He was carrying a legal AR 15 purchased by his friend, that he was in fact legal to carry in that state.
