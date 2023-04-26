Should we be surprised Fox News bought their way out of a defamation lawsuit?
Not really.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 12:34 am
Should we be surprised Fox News didn’t approach presenting a tear-filled mea culpa regarding its vile pandering to the insurrectionists and their direct attack on our democracy?
Not really.
Should we be surprised Fox News now has removed the deranged voice of one of their top anchors, Tucker Carlson?
Perhaps.
But it is a pleasant surprise, even though it has nothing to do with that news organization’s attempt to have some degree of integrity. No, it is about the bottom line: money.
What may be a surprise, however, is what is to become of Fox News. Could they possibly attempt to become a credible news program?
I would say stay tuned, but I would hope you would see the truth and switch the channel.
William Gay
Montpelier
