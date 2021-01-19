The fact that the majority of the people at the recent "rally" in Washington were white and male suggests to me the bottom line is, after centuries of being in control of everything, i.e., government, corporations, banks, etc., they are seeing the rise of Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, women and gays to positions of power. They are seeing their way of life threatened. Instead of welcoming this infusion of new people and ideas into the circle of power, they are afraid of it – afraid all they have will be taken away from them instead of seeing there is enough for everyone.
Until the faces of the people in power are represented by the same percentage as in the population, the United States will never truly be free.
Jan Tobias
Barre
