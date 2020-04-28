The United States is fortunate to have four living ex-presidents — Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — men of different agendas, different beliefs and different backgrounds. Now would be a great time for them to come together to speak or to issue a statement about the incredible danger the current president presents to all of us through his misappropriation of power, ignorance of the Constitution and off-the-charts narcissism. These four men still hold power and now is the time for them to act.
I, myself, seem to have no ability to contact these men. Anybody?
Leda Schubert
Plainfield
