Cui bono, as they say in TV crime stories: "who profits" from the merger of VSECU and NEFCU?
Once again, this morning, I received a mailing from VSECU urging me to vote for the merger. The VESCU management is spending a great deal of time and money promoting the merger. They claim it will benefit its members, but do not give specifics. Their website is full of generalities and is not very specific. It implies a gloomy future if the merger does not proceed as planned. It also says out-of-state members would be allowed to join the credit union but does not state the consequences of this happening.
