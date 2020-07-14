You published a letter with so many historical inaccuracies ("Abenaki, too" June 16), that a full response would exceed your letter limitations. Anyone who believes the condemnation of Ethan Allen is justified, needs to learn about history, not allow others to make it up as they go along.
In 1775, before the Constitution of the Republic of Vermont was written, Ethan Allen sent a letter entreating the St. Francis Abenaki to side with the Americans in the Revolution against the British. His chosen emissary to carry his message was Capt. Abraham Nimham, son of Daniel Nimham, chief sachem of the Stockbridge Mohicans of Western Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.
Most of Vermont, up to the Missisquoi and east to Waterbury Center, was the territory of the Stockbridge Mohicans, who fought alongside their Yankee brothers at the victory at Battle of Bennington, were chopped to ribbons at the Battle of Kings Bridge in the Bronx (both Daniel Nimham and his son, Abraham, were killed in close hand-to-hand fighting), but continued to fight in spite of the loss of many heads of household on behalf of the Republic of Vermont as Rangers on the Northern Frontier, as witnessed by a roster signed by Gen. Ethan Allen and Gov. Thomas Chittenden in 1780.
The Republic of Vermont granted the Stockbridge Mohicans the town of Marshfield, Vermont, but they sold it and bought land at Brotherton in upstate New York, eventually moving to Wisconsin, where they remain a federally recognized tribe to this day.
Linus Leavens
South Burlington
(0) comments
