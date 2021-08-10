The residents of Vermont enjoy some of the strongest voter-rights laws in the country, including same-day voter registration, 45 days of early voting, and recently, a bill that solidifies mail-in voting signed by Gov. Phil Scott.
Why should Vermonters care about S.1, also known as the For the People Act? It is all too easy to live in our bubble of excellent voting laws and think everything is OK. But voter rights across the country are definitely not OK! In fact, election integrity is in grave jeopardy.
Twenty-two voter suppression bills have been passed and 61 others in 18 states are currently moving through legislatures. It is purported that these bills are a response to “rampant” voter fraud, but reliable sources have shown voter fraud is not an issue, and our last election was the most secure in our history. The truth is that these bills are designed to make it harder to vote, particularly for Black, brown, poor, disabled and young voters.
It is deeply unfair that it is harder to vote in some states than others. Federal elections should have national standards for voter registration and voter access. S.1 will guarantee this. It will also seek to improve election security and to prevent election subversion.
Time is running out to pass S.1. Unfortunately, it is looking as if this act will not pass because of the filibuster. The filibuster was designed to slow down legislation and give the minority party the opportunity to express its opposition. However, it has become weaponized and is now used to obstruct and stop legislation in its tracks.
Vermont votes will mean little if the For the People Act fails to pass and a majority of states can change their election results.
Mary Droege
Castleton
