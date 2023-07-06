America’s food and agriculture system has been largely taken over by powerful corporations that control industrial food production. A new food and farm bill offers an opportunity to protect Americans’ health and the planet, by taking back control of our farming system from giant agricultural corporations that will always put profits over people.
To fight the destructive impacts of climate change and protect farmers, communities and our food supply from extreme weather, the new farm bill must also be a climate bill that helps all farmers make farmland more resilient to the effects of climate change.
That’s why the Union of Concerned Scientists argues that the bill should:
— Protect mid-size farmers and the food supply by curtailing huge monopolies so America isn’t dependent on just a few huge food producers.
— Reverse and repair racial discrimination by the Department of Agriculture that has cost farmers of color their land and livelihoods.
— Protect the millions of workers who grow our food but often have terrible conditions and extremely low pay, especially if they are people of color.
— Invest in research, technical assistance and financial incentives to enable farmers and ranchers to protect our soil, air, water and climate.
— Protect consumers by shifting subsidies and incentives to encourage production of healthier foods like fruits and vegetables.
Please urge your members of Congress to ensure the new food and farm bill takes these important steps.