Thank you to our son for informing us that the Vermont Air National Guard might be flying near our home between 10 and 11 a.m. treating us to a very special Fourth of July celebration.

While seated on our front porch speaking with our other son, we heard a noise that sounded like thunder, and I turned to my wife and asked her what time it was. She said it was 10:33 a.m. and, at that moment, my son spotted the F-35s coming toward our house.