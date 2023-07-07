Thank you to our son for informing us that the Vermont Air National Guard might be flying near our home between 10 and 11 a.m. treating us to a very special Fourth of July celebration.
While seated on our front porch speaking with our other son, we heard a noise that sounded like thunder, and I turned to my wife and asked her what time it was. She said it was 10:33 a.m. and, at that moment, my son spotted the F-35s coming toward our house.
Four F-35s flew right over our flower garden where the American flag flies and where a tree grows in memory of our grandson, Tristan, a young man who lost his life on Aug. 22, 2010, while serving our country in Afghanistan. It was a moment of mixed emotions for us: cheers for the men and women who protect our nation, and tears for a young man we miss very much.
We wish to thank those pilots for giving us a feeling of pride and patriotism as they flew by. May God bless you and keep you and all your fellow servicemen safe.
Kathleen and Keith Southworth