I just got the email. Lowered our flag halfway down the pole. In honor of the half-million dead from COVID-19.
It is an American flag. Not a Confederate flag. Not a Nazi flag. Not a white supremacist device. I had to do this because some 'good people' refused to mask, refused to distance. Acted like jerks to those who did. Pushed fake med cures. As their leader's wife's coat said: "I really don't care. Do you?" Congrats anti-maskers.
For the rest of us, silence, private thoughts.
Michael Meninger
Worcester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.