The Barre City Diversity and Equity Committee has been realizing priorities, developing a scope of interest and mapping out a work plan based on the mandate from the Barre City Council. Our city has never had a flag policy and we have been asked to review the council's flag policy, which we have taken as our first priority.
The D&E regular meetings are scheduled for 6:15 on the third Monday of each month; however, the committee has been meeting biweekly to quicken the pace of getting organized. This Monday, Oct. 19, we will review the flag policy in order to make recommendations to the council based on its wording, opinions from the League of Cities and Towns, the city‘s attorney and research the committee has done on other communities’ flag policies.
We welcome Zoom attendance and have developed a protocol we hope is easy to navigate. You can access the gathering by clicking the meeting link on the Barre City website, www.barrecity.org/ Council & Committees or go to Zoom directly, click on “join meeting” and put in the meeting ID: 825-6651-8235 and the code: 484211.
Joelen Mulvane
Committee chairperson
Barre
