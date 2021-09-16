The American flag is sacred to me. After the attacks on 9/11/2001, flags were hung to show respect for the innocent men and women who lost their lives — a place to think, pray and grieve, for victims and their families, a place to honor all those who had died.
The flag also represents the bravery and sacrifice of the first responders and military. They are all heroes.
Barre City hung a huge flag on Main Street after 9/11/2001. Brian Judd, a veteran, and others had tentatively arranged for this same flag to hang in the same spot on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. City Councilor Michael Boutin brought up the motion for a vote to hang the flag, but no other councilor would second his motion. The result was, the flag could not be hung on Main Street in Barre — a very sad outcome.
Enter dedicated and concerned Barre citizens who worked to change this outcome. They were successful.
I want to thank Thom Lauzon, Brian Judd and every other person who worked to get the original flag hung in a different location on 9/11.
Knowing the flag was flying once again meant so much to me. You are all appreciated very much.
Sandy Spargo
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.