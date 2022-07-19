Mayor Hemmerick has it right. A potential surplus in a single year, an anomaly for Barre, should not precipitate a property tax refund.
Barre needs to use its small financial staff wisely on planning, budgeting and reporting on the use of once-in-a-lifetime appropriations from the federal and state governments. The city’s stretched staff doesn’t need “make-busy work.”
The trends point to increasingly difficult inflation, rising prices for basic goods, and persistent supply chain problems. These trends underscore the requirement to be fiscally responsible.
If there is, indeed, some sensitivity for community members having difficulty with gas and other price increases, there would have been a simple fix: The implementation of the new sales tax in Barre could have been postponed by a year or until the economy strengthens.
There’s some history in Barre of what some people describe as “kicking the can down the road.” Now is not the time to be impulsive about a potential surplus and strategic budgeting matters.
Sue Higby
Barre City
