May 8, I was walking along the Montpelier Bike Path on an absolutely gorgeous Mothers Day. Near Sarducci’s, I smelled smoke. Something was definitely burning. However, with Sarducci’s wood-fired pizza oven nearby, I assumed it was that. As I got closer, I noticed smoke coming from the ground in the Citizens Bank drive-thru. Further investigation revealed someone had dropped a cigarette butt onto the dry cedar mulch and it had caught fire. Driven by the wind, it was smoldering and increasing in size.
Luckily, Sarducci’s was just about to open. They were only too happy to help. One of their servers followed me outside with a pitcher of water and put out the fire. Incidentally, it took two pitchers of water to finally extinguish the fire.
Please, if you must smoke, do so responsibly. Dispose of your butts in a proper receptacle. With the drier, warmer weather approaching, irresponsible tobacco use can have disastrous consequences.
Kudos to Montpelier for the great resources to help our community be clean and safe. We have Sidewalk Buttler butt receptacles, the smoke-free policy on the multi-use path, and the Montpelier Trash Tramps who pick up butts every Tuesday. We can all make every day a Green Up Day.
Will Roberts
Montpelier
