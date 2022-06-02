I finally get it.
I get why Trump is so much the centerpiece of the Republican Party. He has enabled self-interest to be something not to be denied but embraced.
I get it.
He has promoted the denial of the obvious in such a way that denial is now an act to be esteemed and brazenly stated without remorse.
I get it.
Trump has encouraged acceptance of misogyny, homophobia and xenophobia that has resulted in politicians openly practicing such demented viewpoints in words they no longer conceal.
I get it.
But why do so many not get it? It could be that they do get it and rejoice in the fact that they have finally got it.
OK, I finally get it.
William Gay
Montpelier
