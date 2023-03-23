Figures don’t lie
In the past couple of months, members of a vocal minority have made numerous posts repeating the myth that Vermonters are overwhelmingly opposed to regulated trapping. Either members of this group have not read the report they cite, or they are following the lead of the Orange Gorilla that, if you tell a lie often enough, people will believe it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.