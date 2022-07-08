Vermont has been considered a safe state with people moving here to escape the scourge of COVID-19. But we are not safe, just as Highland Park, Illinois, was not safe when a man murdered seven people and injured nearly 50 while the town was celebrating a joyous Fourth of July parade.
While the First Amendment of the Constitution gives us the right to assemble peaceably, we are now held hostage to assault weapons, the gun lobby and their supporters. And in this “brave little state,” the thought crosses my mind, am I safe in school, in the movies, in the grocery store, in church, at the parade?
Governor Scott should call a special session of the Legislature and sign a bill outlawing the selling and owning of AR-15s or other kinds of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The Second Amendment, the right to bear arms and a well-regulated militia, has nothing to do with the right to sell, own and use assault weapons.
Scott can be a leader, and he can be remembered just as Calvin Coolidge is remembered when he said these words in 1928:
“I love Vermont because of its hills and valleys, her scenery and invigorating climate, but most of all because of her indomitable people. They are a race of pioneers who have almost beggared themselves to serve others. If the spirit of liberty should vanish in other parts of the Union, and support of our institutions should languish, it could all be replenished from the generous store held by the people of this brave little state of Vermont.”
Esther Farnsworth
Montpelier
