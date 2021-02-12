Fear is a powerful emotional determinative. Fear can cause rational thought to result in irrational action.
Such is the dilemma Republican senators are facing. Do they respond to the rational presentations that clearly show the reality of an impeached president very guilty of that which he is charged, or do they acquiesce to the fear consuming the chances of continuing of their political career?
I suspect their fear will result in irrational action. I suspect their personal concern for their political career will far outweigh their sworn allegiance to the Constitution.
But I can only hope their fear for their elected representative position will come back to bite them. I can only hope their constituents will respond to their lack of constitutional commitment and give them what they fear most: a loss of their hypocritical posturing as a representative of their constitutional duty.
William Gay
Montpelier
