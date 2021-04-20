On March 2, I cast my ballot and the machine rejected it. I was outside campaigning for 12 hours. Over 30 people who voted for me told me they had their ballots rejected one to three times. Polls closed and candidates were allowed inside the auditorium where voting took place.
This friend who worked the polls said both machines rejected ballots all day long. My friend has held office and been involved in politics for 15 years. My friend told me they've had these same problems with these machines since they got them 12 or 13 years ago. Twelve or 13 years with these machines rejecting ballots multiple times and I'm the first one to bring this problem to the public's attention? This is not right.
I called and told an employee of the Secretary of State everything I typed above and this person said they thought I had a legitimate complaint. This person told me: the State of Vermont purchased these machines in 2008 from a company in Salem, New Hampshire; the company, LHS, supplies all the voting machines in the Northeast; this person said these voting machines were made and or previously owned by Dominion.
There are operating problems with these voting machines and I seem to be the only one with enough courage to bring this to the public's attention. There are lots and lots and lots of people who think there's something wrong, I'm just the only one speaking up. On March 17, I filed a complaint in Superior Court. On March 26, Barre City was served with this complaint. On April 9, Barre City asked the court to dismiss this complaint.
Every Barre City citizen should ask Barre City, why?
Brian Judd
Barre City
The writer was a candidate in Ward 2.
