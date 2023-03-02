Let’s dial back to February 2022 when the school administration promoted an expense budget with a 1.95% increase or $901,817. Appearing in the 2022 annual school report, “… an increase of 1.95% over the current year’s spending plan.” In the one-page flyer, “Our expenses are only increasing by 1.95% …” The superintendent and board chair appeared before the city council and the town Select Board touting a “1.95% increase.”

The difference between last year’s stated increase of $901,817 and this year’s proposed increase of $708,814 is $193,000, a 0.36% decrease.

