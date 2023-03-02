Let’s dial back to February 2022 when the school administration promoted an expense budget with a 1.95% increase or $901,817. Appearing in the 2022 annual school report, “… an increase of 1.95% over the current year’s spending plan.” In the one-page flyer, “Our expenses are only increasing by 1.95% …” The superintendent and board chair appeared before the city council and the town Select Board touting a “1.95% increase.”
The difference between last year’s stated increase of $901,817 and this year’s proposed increase of $708,814 is $193,000, a 0.36% decrease.
Is anyone questioning why everything was fine last year, but this year, the sky is falling?
The fact is last year’s budget increase was 6.62% or $3,306,816. The administration cherry-picked one figure from the total budget — the amount used to determine local tax rates — which reflected a year-over-year increase of 1.5% and omitted expense lines related to state and federal grant funds totaling $6 million. This unprecedented tactic artificially reduced the reported increase to garner voter approval.
Unfortunately, the administration’s failure to disclose their actions set the stage for this year’s dysfunctional budget cycle. Rather than honesty, they opted for further obfuscation at great detriment to the school district and our communities.
The administration and school board chair were complicit in promoting a false narrative last year. How are voters to know if this year’s narrative is any different, if the facts have been manipulated again? Think twice before blindly accepting the narrative that the sky is about to fall.
The writer sits on the Barre Town Select Board.
