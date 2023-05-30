On this Memorial Day 2023, the Green Mountain Submarine Veterans Chapter of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. remember the following Vermonters who lost their lives in the Submarine Service during war and peacetime. These men who volunteered to serve in the Submarine Service have not been forgotten. The list shows as Name, Age, Town/City, Date of Loss, Submarine:

Richard K. Clough, 26, Randolph, Jan. 24, 1942, USS S-26 (SS-131);

