So, the State of Vermont is going to deny the town of Berlin a permit to temporarily repair the failing culvert under an incredibly important artery from Montpelier to CVMC, along with many other important businesses up “on the hill.”
Badowski says while the town’s temporary solution is an option, "he warned board members it is one State officials likely wouldn’t approve because of water quality concerns associated with the high PH content of freshly poured concrete.“
Are we really hearing this?
This is a classic example of the hypocrisy of the state of Vermont government and its entrenched employees. Maybe these same engineers, state scientists, biologists, environmentalists should demand that Montpelier, and so many other cities in Vermont, (Burlington, for example) stop polluting the gem of Vermont (Lake Champlain) by overflows of their respective city septic plants when a rainstorm occurs. The feds are going to, eventually, demand this and we, taxpayers, are going to pay dearly.
But for now, let’s worry about the PH of concrete.
Dave Spaulding
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.