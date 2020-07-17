Remote schooling vs. face-to-face is a no brainer. Remote is 100% safe, face-to-face is not. What is there to discuss? No need to remind me that folks want to get back to work but cannot if they must be at home with kids. Home is where they will be safe. The discussions among the "pros" is all via Zoom. If they cannot meet face-to-face out of fear of infection, why would it be OK for students, teachers and staff to take their chances? I predict mass teacher resignations should schools insist on opening face-to-face.
Kenneth Saxe
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.