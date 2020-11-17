In my small city, where voters chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over Trump/Pence by 2-1 on Election Day, I am wondering why, and who, the small crowd (mostly unmasked) are standing in City Hall Park on Friday afternoons waving Trump banners and signs "it ain't over yet." They also carry a Confederate flag, the American flag and the "thin blue stripe flag" with "Trump 2020" on it (confusion about what that flag means?).
It is obvious to me Trump continues to urge these people to deny the outcome of a free democratic election. I hope as we move forward, we in Barre City, Vermont, and our country, will be able to move forward in our lives and government together.
As long as Trump supporters resist democracy, the rest of us will need to stand on the streets reminding each other of our Barre values. Support for BIPOC people needs to be pro-active and stated over and over in our community for the safety of all, especially in the face of denial led by the misinformed Trumpsters in City Hall Park.
Let's remind those who don't accept the election results, and those who do not accept the humanity of saying Black Lives Matter – The election is over in Vermont and soon in the U.S. The people have spoken that democracy be for all. We hope the president can wrap his head around that and help the people he asked for money and votes, to now move forward together with Democrats, in healing, and in addressing the serious challenges before us. Get involved in keeping Barre City a great place to live.
Bern Rose
Barre
