Fish & Wildlife is proposing a special moose hunt in the Northeast Kingdom claiming shooting a certain number will control the tick population.
What? The moose are not the problem, the ticks are. Ticks do not just feed off moose so, if moose aren't available, will F&W propose shooting deer, raccoons, rabbits, people, etc.?
I would suggest letting nature handle the problem as "man" clearly doesn't have a clue.
F&W should know possums (each one) can eat 1,000 ticks a day. So, why doesn't F&W encourage the possum population? These animals are non destructive, non aggressive, eat anything they can find, among having other positive attributes. Is it because this method would not bring in revenue? Or, is it too much work and effort to bring in or expand the possum population where needed?
Or, is it simply easier for F&W to kill animals they deem the "problem?" Let's face it. Hunting and killing all forms of wildlife is on the decline. Thank goodness! So, F&W needs to look to other sources of revenue. Managing does not mean killing. There are much more humane ways to control wildlife population.
Linda Shambo
Barre
